18 hours ago

As part of efforts to regulate Ghana’s rapidly expanding courier and logistics industry, the Ghana Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), in collaboration with the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC), has arrested about 150 unlicensed operators in Accra.

Regulators say the arrested operators not only evade taxes but also pose significant security and consumer protection risks. Many were found offering delivery services through ride-hailing platforms without proper vehicle registration, while others were running independent courier businesses without the required licenses.

The PCSRC explained that operators had been given a two-month grace period to regularise their activities, but several failed to comply.

“Because of the delivery services they are offering, the law mandates them to come for that license. Section 10 of the Act makes it a criminal offense to operate delivery services without a license from the Commission,” said Edwin Nii Yeboah Burgesson, Public Relations and Consumer Manager at the Commission.

Some of the arrested operators expressed frustration over the enforcement exercise, blaming high costs and a lack of support from the ride-hailing platforms they work under.

“Now they say we should pay GH¢1,070 before we can work. If you don’t, you’ll pay GH¢600 as a fine. We are calling on them to reduce the price,” lamented courier operator Daniel Laryea.

Another operator, Emmanuel Nkebi, argued that platforms should bear greater responsibility: “We pay for Yango, so we are like third-party workers. If there’s an issue, they should go after Yango, not us. But instead of holding them accountable, they are coming after us who are working under them.”

The PCSRC maintains that licensing is essential for sanitising the courier space, protecting consumers, and ensuring that operators meet the required legal and security standards.