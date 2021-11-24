2 hours ago

Personal of the Police Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) have picked evidence of what is believed to be the burnt her of a lady said to have been murdered by her boyfriend at Ho-Fiave in the Volta Region.

A manhunt was launched for the suspect who has only been identified as Frank by police in the Volta Region after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, also identified as Lizzy, was discovered in his fridge by neighbours on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The neighbours, according to reports, perceived a foul smell emanating from the room of the suspect with houseflies hovering around his windows and doors.

The situation which prompted the neighbours to break into the room, led to the discovery of the lifeless body of Lizzy, stuffed in a double decker refrigerator.

Latest report from the police who have since commenced efforts to apprehend the suspect said to be on the run indicates that remnants of burnt human hair and a rod used to control the burning has been discovered at the backyard of the suspect’s house.

The hair, according to a Joynews report sighted by GhanaWeb, is suspected to belong to the deceased.

The body, according to the report, was covered with a heap of blood-soaked clothes and carpet in an attempt to conceal it.

With the suspect on the run and little details known of him and the deceased, it is expected that some documents picked up by the police from the room will aid in their investigations and as well help the police reach the family of the deceased.

According to a son of the landlady, Mathias Ajobley, the suspect, before leaving the house, demanded a spare key to the room which was in the possession of his mother.

Source: Ghanaweb