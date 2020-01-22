Police place GH₵10,000 bounty on Mankessim officer killers

Police in the Central Region have announced a GH₵10,000 reward for anyone with credible information leading to the arrest of those who shot and killed an officer at Mankessim Wednesday.

Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahen was shot dead by suspected armed gunmen who exchanged fire with a group of officers from the Mankessim Divisional Command after a filed robbery attack at ZEN Filling Station.

The body of the deceased Police officer who was not on duty and was in civil clothing was found with gunshot wounds at a distance of about 200 metres away from the robbery scene, a statement signed by Regional Police spokesperson, DSP Irene Oppong indicated.

Find more in the statement below:

Police in the Central Region have announced a GH₵10,000 reward for anyone with credible information leading to the arrest of those who shot and killed an officer at Mankessim Wednesday.

Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahen was shot dead by suspected armed gunmen who exchanged fire with a group of officers from the Mankessim Divisional Command after a filed robbery attack at ZEN Filling Station.

The body of the deceased Police officer who was not on duty and was in civil clothing was found with gunshot wounds at a distance of about 200 metres away from the robbery scene, a statement signed by Regional Police spokesperson, DSP Irene Oppong indicated.