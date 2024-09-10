37 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH¢100,000 bounty for anyone who provides information for the arrest of a suspect who threatened to harm some public officers.

This was contained in a statement by the Police which declared the male suspect wanted.

The suspect who addressed himself as Kanawu, in a viral video according to the Police threatened to shoot the unknown public officials and anybody who stands in their way.

A manhunt has therefore been launched to apprehend him, hence the appeal for public assistance.