The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH¢100,000 bounty for anyone who provides information for the arrest of a suspect who threatened to harm some public officers.
This was contained in a statement by the Police which declared the male suspect wanted.
The suspect who addressed himself as Kanawu, in a viral video according to the Police threatened to shoot the unknown public officials and anybody who stands in their way.
A manhunt has therefore been launched to apprehend him, hence the appeal for public assistance.Read the Police statement below:
