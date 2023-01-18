1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced investigations into a viral audio alleging that some of its officers deliberately planted narcotics in the vehicle of a man claiming to be a medical doctor.

In the tape, the said doctor is heard narrating how the policemen numbering about four attempted to extort money from him after the illegal substances were allegedly found in his car after a check amidst threats and humiliation.

In the audio, the said doctor claimed the matter has been reported to the East Legion and Accra Central Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Ghana Police Service said, although it has launched investigations into the matter, its initial probe however shows that no such case has been brought to the attention of the East Legion and Accra Central Police Stations as claimed by the voice in the audio.

“As part of the investigation, the police have also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces and both institutions have indicated that no such incident has come to their attention”, the police said in a statement.

All efforts to also identify the alleged victim have also not been successful.

The police service is therefore asking the public to volunteer information to aid in its investigations.

“We therefore wish to entreat the victim and any other person with relevant information on the incident to contact Telephone number 0200416540, to assist the Police investigations. This is a temporary number dedicated solely to this investigation”, the police appealed.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service in its quest to become an institution worthy of respect and trust in the country, and a reference point for the rest of the world, will not condone any unprofessional conduct among its officers and the Service is determined to get to the bottom of this matter.”

“We would like to once again, urge the public to continue to support us in our transformational journey”, it added. Read the full statement below

Source: citifmonline