55 minutes ago

The Police in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into the circumstances of the death of a Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly security guard on duty at the Kejetia Bus terminal on Sunday.

The deceased is said to have been stabbed by a commercial bus driver after a misunderstanding ensued between the two.

Both persons sustained injuries and were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the security guard was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, who was treated and discharged, is in police custody.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said “our preliminary investigations indicated that the fight ensured between the victim and the suspect, Kingsley Amoah, who is a commercial bus driver at the bus terminal.”

“Per our investigations, it is alleged that he stabbed the suspect in the head and when he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital at the emergency unit, he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

“The suspect who was also injured was also taken to the same hospital where he was treated and discharged and as we speak, he is in our custody assisting investigations,” ASP Godwin Ahianyo added.

Source: citifmonline