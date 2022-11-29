2 hours ago

The Police are providing operational support to the Ghana National Fire Service as they work to put out a fire that has engulfed a section of the Kantamanto market in Accra.

The Police have cordoned off the affected area to enable the fire officers to carry out their duty without any obstructions.

Officers have also been deployed to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene. Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.

The Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery is at the scene with the Inspector-General of Police to assess the extent of damage and interact with the affected traders. The Chief Fire Officer is also at the scene and coordinating the entire exercise.

Fire guts shops at Kantamanto

Fire has gutted some structures near the railway line at the Kantamanto market destroying goods running into hundreds of cedis.

Information gathered that the fire which started around 4:35 am razed down several structures in the enclave.

Firefighters were seen battling the fire despite exhausting several tanks of water to salvage the situation.

Affected traders were captured carrying headpans of water in an effort to douse the fire themselves because the firefighters had run out of water.

It’s unclear what caused the fire outbreak, but no casualty has been recorded yet.