1 day ago

The Ghana Police Service has questioned the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, in connection to an alleged marriage to a 12-year-old girl.

A statement from the Ministry of Information, dated April 5, 2024, confirmed the interrogation.

It noted that, statements were taken from the Gborbu Wulormor Shitse in the presence of his legal counsel and the child’s parents to aid investigations.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has been in extensive discussions with Nungua’s traditional authority to ensure their full cooperation in safeguarding the child’s best interest.

The government, in adherence to its constitutional and statutory responsibilities in protecting Ghanaian children, has collaborated with various ministries and regional authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The statement highlighted the joint efforts of the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Interior, and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in ascertaining the facts and taking necessary actions.

For the safety of the child, the Ministry mentioned that she has been placed in a secure location under the care of the Police and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

Officials from MoGCSP have confirmed her well-being and provided counseling and medical assistance.

The Ministry reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders in the ongoing investigation of the alleged child marriage.

See the statement below;