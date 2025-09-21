4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has retrieved ten stolen vehicles smuggled into the country from the Netherlands following a coordinated operation with the Netherlands Embassy and international security firm, Digitpol.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, confirmed the recovery at a press briefing on Saturday, commending the cross-border collaboration for its success.

“Through our partnership with the Netherlands Embassy and Digitpol, a security agency that works closely with Dutch Police, we were able to trace and recover stolen vehicles that had been trafficked into Ghana,” COP Donkor said.

The three-day exercise, carried out between September 15 and 17, 2025, led to the retrieval of eight Toyota RAV4s and two Toyota CH-Rs. The vehicles, originally reported stolen in the Netherlands, were discovered in Accra communities including Kantamanto, Nima, and Cantonments.

COP Donkor emphasized that the outcome underscores the importance of international cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes such as vehicle trafficking.

“These operations highlight how crucial international collaboration is in fighting vehicle-related crimes,” she noted.

She further advised second-hand car buyers to exercise caution by requesting valid proof of ownership and verifying details with INTERPOL Accra before completing any purchase.

Reaffirming the Police Service’s commitment to public safety, COP Donkor said the CID will continue to work closely with global partners to dismantle transnational criminal networks.