1 hour ago

All persons who qualified for the ongoing Police recruitment exercise are set to be screened on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The exercise is slated to end on November 11, 2021.

The Ghana Police who made the announcement in a press release directed all qualified applicants to check the online portal for further details on the week-long screening process.

The screening will be conducted for General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen, Graduates-General and Graduate Professionals.

The release further stated that the date for the screening of medical professionals and lawyers will be communicated later.

Read the full release below