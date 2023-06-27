3 hours ago

The Police have denied a claim by Adaklu Member of Parliament Kwame Agbodza that 500 soldiers have been deployed to Assin North for the by-election.

Mr Agbodza had indicated that the 500 soldiers were deployed for the polls taking place today, Tuesday, June 27.

He told journalists that “The IGP has made it clear that elections security is the responsibility of the Police. So what duties will the 500 soldiers deployed and on their way to Assin North be performing tomorrow?

“Is this deployment at the request of the IGP? Somebody must provide urgent answers,” he disclosed in a tweet on the eve of the polls.”

But the Police in a short message said “This is not true. There’s no military deployment.”