Police have arrested four persons in possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra region.

Their arrests follow a police intelligence operation on January 5, 2023, at Lolonya near Sege.

According to a statement by the Ghana Police, the four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack were arrested while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege.

“Police intelligence operation on 5th January 2023, led to the arrest of four suspects for the unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra region,” the statement explained.

The statement pointed out that the officers assigned to the arrest rejected a GH¢20,000 bribe offered them by one of the suspects who is an assembly member of the area, Daitey Mashack.

“During the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of GH₵ 20,000.00. We would like to commend the police team for their dedication and commitment to the service of our dear country,” police remarked in the statement.

Police indicated that the loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money.

The four suspects were put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, January 6, 2023, and have been remanded into police custody to re-appear on January 23, 2023.