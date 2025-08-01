41 minutes ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has successfully rescued 16 human trafficking victims in Ngleshie Amanfro, a suburb of Accra. The victims, comprising 12 males and 4 females, are believed to be nationals from Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

The rescue operation followed a complaint on July 24, 2025, regarding the disappearance of Chaka Kante, a 17-year-old Ivorian who had been missing for nine months after allegedly being deported to Ghana under the pretext of joining a football team. Acting on this tip, the police, in collaboration with the complainant, conducted a raid in Toptown, a neighborhood in Amanfro, where they discovered the victims lodged in a residential building.

A statement from the police, signed by Supt. Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, confirmed that all 16 victims, including Chaka Kante, were rescued and are now safe.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were recruited from their home countries by individuals suspected to be affiliated with a company called Q-Net, under the false promise of securing well-paying jobs in Europe.”

The rescued individuals have been identified as follows:



Denbele Mohammed (20), Ivorian



Sawadu Razak (20), Ivorian



Olivier Yasei (19), Ivorian



Wilfred Kwako (18), Ivorian



Philbe Kwame (25), Ivorian



Kante Shamar (19), Ivorian



Kwame Lambel (24), Ivorian



Kone Musah (24), Ivorian



Lasnel Kante (18), Ivorian



Sajor Dijala (19), Burkinabe



Abass Jeril (19), Burkinabe



Wadrago Alice (22), Burkinabe



Nyamego Winkode (22), Burkinabe



Santa Elodi (23), Burkinabe



Oamba Fatooma (22), Burkinabe



Chaka Kante (17), Ivorian (missing prior to rescue)

The police confirmed that all the rescued victims are currently being sheltered. Arrangements are also underway to hand them over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further profiling and repatriation in accordance with immigration protocols.

Investigations into the trafficking operation are ongoing, with efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind the scheme.

The police have issued a caution to the public, especially parents and guardians, to remain vigilant against fake recruitment and travel schemes promising overseas employment. The statement urged anyone with relevant information about the recruiters to report to the nearest police station.