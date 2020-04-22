15 minutes ago

A 40-year-old man who allegedly raped one of the wives of a high profile king in the Northern Region has been rescued by the police in the area from being killed.

Abass Shani was tied and beaten to pulp on Tuesday by some angry youth who arrested him few metres away from the palace of the unnamed king.

Many people in the area say the man was dead because he was unconscious at the time the police rescued him from the mob, a claim the police have rejected.

Police in the area have confirmed the attack on the man, but have been tight-lipped on the details of the incident because it involves a king.

He was first taken to the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu, but had to be transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in view of the severity of the injuries suffered from the attack on his life by the youth.

The police say their timely intervention saved the man from being lynched.

Checks at the Tamale Teaching Hospital reveal that Shani is responding to treatment.

Source: 3news.com