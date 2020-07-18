3 hours ago

Some infuriated youth have attacked the police station at Liberian Camp near Kasoa in the Central Region over the alleged shooting of a 27-year-old man identified as a Nigerian.

The incident which happened today July 18, 2020 has sparked an outrage among the youth in the areas, as they have directed their anger at the police, with claims that victim was allegedly shot by a police officer.

The deceased identified as Precious Watta Billions, according to witnesses, was seen with two machetes which he said was to protect himself from an attack on his life.

The angry residents have destroyed properties of the Buduburam Police Station, with one of the protestors going naked to ‘display’ his frustration.

Watch the videos below:

