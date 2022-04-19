3 hours ago

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for one Kofi Acquah, who is alleged to have led an illegal demolition exercise at Pampaso No. 1, a community near Teacher Mante on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The said illegal demolition which led to the destruction of about 11 houses infuriated community members.

They spontaneously moved to block the main Accra-Kumasi Highway to express their outrage.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Citi News that the police have since taken control of the situation.

“Police received information on the illegal demolition. Based on that, we proceeded quickly to the scene. Officers saw agitated people blocking the main Accra-Kumasi Highway. We pleaded with them to rescind the decision because of its repercussions. Investigations so far point to the fact that one Kofi Acquah is behind the illegal demolition and as soon as he is arrested, he will be taken through due processes of the law.”

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh called on residents to remain calm and trust the police to ensure justice

“We want to appeal to agitated residents not to take the law into their hands. They should remain calm because we will make sure we will get to the bottom of this matter.”

Source: citifmonline