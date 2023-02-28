48 minutes ago

The Police have mounted a search for two people for allegedly stealing an amount of $1,600 from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall on Monday afternoon.

The suspects, according to the victim, entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing some money but managed to steal some dollars from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant.

Upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them, but the two sat in a waiting vehicle and drove off.

An investigation is underway to get the suspected thieves arrested to face justice.

The Police in a statement “urged the general public, especially operators of forex bureaux to be vigilant and where necessary report any suspicious activities to the police, as this could be a new approach adopted by criminals to steal from unsuspecting persons.”

Source: citifmonline