2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has made changes to its top hierarchy on Friday, an official announcement revealed.

In all, there are nine reassignments, the Ghana Police Service said in a Facebook post.

Head of Research and Planning COP Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye has been moved to head the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Police Service.

Central Regional Commander, COP Mr. Paul Manly Awini is now the Director-General for Research, Planning and Transformation.

Tema Regional Commander, DCOP Mr. Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi is now heading to the Eastern Region as its Regional Commander.

Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP, Afful Boakye Yiadom is now the Accra Regional Police Commander.

Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for Information, Communication Technology (ICT).

Other reassignments

DCOP Mrs. Habiba Akyere Twumasi -Sarpong is now the Central Police Regional Commander.

The new North East Police Regional Commander is now DCOP Mr. Paul Ayittey.

DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II will now head the Tema Police Regional Commander.

Meanwhile, DCOP Mr. Charles Domanban is now Oti Police Regional Commander.