3 hours ago

The police has prohibited private citizen, Elikem Kotoko and his group from embarking on an intended indefinite picketing. The group served notice of the picketing to the effect that the exercise will begin on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 to Friday, 5 March 2021.

The planned picketing was to demand the removal of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.

But the police, in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, DSP Effia Tenge on 1 March 2021, indicated: “The Accra Regional Police Command wishes to remind Elikem E. Kotoko and his associates of a High Court Order, Case No. CR0274/2021, which prohibits them from engaging in any picketing for 10 days, effective February 24, to March 5, 2021.

“In view of this, the group cannot proceed on their planned picketing starting Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - Friday, March 5, 2021, as any attempt to flout the order is contemptuous with consequences”.

“To this end, the group is being advised to cooperate with the police to ensure the order of the court is upheld for the sake of public safety and public health,” the statement added.