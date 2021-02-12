1 hour ago

Two robbers were last Wednesday gunned down by the police in a robbery attack on a Renault/Hyundai car dealership at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor highway in Accra.

The deceased were members of a gang who had waylaid and pounced on a cashier of the car dealership at about 5:30 p.m. that day at the company’s premises and snatched her bag containing the day’s sales.

One of the deceased, Bright Nyarko, 24, has been identified as an ex-employee of the company who was laid off in November last year.

Tip off

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer with the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrs Effia Tenge, said the command had a tip-off that a group of armed robbers were monitoring the movements of a cashier at the Renault/Hyundai car company and, as such, dispatched personnel to monitor the situation.

At about 5:30 p.m, the cashier appeared from an office with the daily sales of the Renault section of the car dealership and was heading to the Hyundai section to handover the money.

On seeing the cashier, Mrs Tenge said the robbers rushed and pulled out a pistol on her and took a hand bag containing the money from her.

As the incident unfolded, personnel from the Accra Regional Police Command, who were lying in wait, moved in leading to an exchange of gunfire.

In the ensuing melee, two of the robbers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the Police Hospital for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

There were other members of the gang who managed to flee the scene and are yet to be identified.

The police found an automatic pistol with five rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and an amount of GH¢3,650.00 which was money the robbers attempted to steal in a bag one of the deceased robbers was carrying.

The bodies of the two have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.