Mrs Marian Osei- Adu Owusu, Superintendent of Police in-charge of the Nsawam District of the Police Service has explained that the creation of police barrier at Gyankama-Dobro, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region was to check people fleeing to the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, Ms Owusu said during the lockdown of the Greater Accra Region, there was the possibility of some miscreants from the Greater Accra Region who would stray into the Nsawam area and assured that the police would intensify their day and night patrols to ensure the security of the people in her jurisdiction.

She said the police barrier at Dobro near Nsawam, would remain closed to stop people from Greater Accra from escaping from the shutdown and also stop people from the Eastern Region from entering the Greater Accra Region to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In another development, Supt Owusu said the Police was collaborating with the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Franck Annoh Dempreh to educate the market women and drivers of the municipality to wash their hands to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

She said the drivers were encouraged to reduce the number of passengers they pick in their vehicles in conformity with the regulations of the government to ensure some social distance in their vehicles.

Source: GNA