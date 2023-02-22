1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the crime rate in the country has reduced significantly following the increase in police visibility.

In the president’s view, the visibility has brought discipline on the roads and made communities safer.

Speaking at the presentation of some 100 Toyota Hilux Pick Ups and 600 motorbikes to the Police Service, President Akufo-Addo said the government will continue to support the police to reduce crime in the country.

“We are all witnesses to the increase in police visibility which has contributed to improved police response time. Instilling discipline on our roads is one of the areas the police have made a lot of gains.”

The one hundred (100) pickup vehicles, six hundred (600) motorbikes and six (6) APC vehicles are to be used by the Formed Police Units (FPUs) in all regions of the country.

Until recently, the FPU was only stationed in Accra.

However, through support from the government, the Unit was extended to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and is now being formed in all the other regions. All regions across the country are soon going to benefit from the services of this specialised unit.

These Regional FPUs will be spread across one hundred and forty (140) bases in various communities in all the regions. Without any doubt, their presence will enhance greatly security, law and order in the country.

The President added that “all of these are evidence if any were needed, of Government’s commitment to the continuous retooling of the Police, a responsibility my government takes very seriously”.

“It is borne out of the fact that the police play a critical role in the development of our country, hence the need to ensure that the Police Service is adequately resourced to discharge its duties for the safety and security of all of us, as well as for the growth of economic activity.”

