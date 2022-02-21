1 hour ago

Abronye speaks after his release on bail as Adorye looks on

Hopeson Adorye, failed New Patriotic Party Parliamentary aspirant in the 2020 polls, has stated that the Ghana Police Service will fail in their bid to prosecute the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC.

Adorye who has been a visible supporter of the embattled chairman in his issue with the Police alleged in an interview with Kofi TV that the prosecution was meant to please an unnamed individual.

“That he (Abronye) was entitled to bail and they refused, is where I disagree with them but it is for them to prove. Police will suffer a knockout in Abronye’s case. Abronye will deal them a knockout, you will see.

“If people rush just to please someone, this is what happens. You will witness it here, unless they withdraw the charges and file new ones,” he stressed.

The chairman is currently before the court over charges of publication of false information and conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

He had alleged last week on a radio programme that former President John Dramani Mahama was in connivance with international terrorist group, Al-Qaeda to stage a coup.

Abronye’s comments were connected with pro-coup pronouncements by a former presidential staffer Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Police invited the NPP chair mid-week before detaining him on the same day after his allegation turned out to be untrue. He was granted GHC100,000 bail with two sureties.

Meanwhile, John Mahama’s office issued a statement categorically denying the allegations.

Source: Ghanaweb