Police Woman’s alleged attacker gets GH¢50,000 bail

By Prince Antwi April 30, 2020

A 22-year-old scrap dealer who allegedly sprayed a yet to be identified substance into the eyes of a police officer at Zongo Junction in Accra during the partial lockdown has been admitted to bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Osman Amadu was Wednesday granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties to be justified, meaning they must show proof that they have property worth the bail sum.

The court presided over by Ms Afia Owusuaa Appiah also demanded that the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, while Adamu must also report himself to the police every month.

Alleged crime
Adamu allegedly sprayed the unknown substance into the face of a female police officer who was enforcing the partial lockdown at Zongo Junction on April 10, 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the restriction imposed by the President pursuant to the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), and causing harm.

The court has forwarded the said substance allegedly used by Adamu to commit the offence to the Ghana Standards Authority to confirm what it is.

Hearing continues on May 27, 2020

Prosecution’s facts

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, told the court that in April 10, the policewoman was on COVID-19 duty enforcing the restrictions imposed by the President.

“In the course of the duty, a taxi cab was stopped with the accused on board. He was questioned about his movement but he became furious and without any provocation, sprayed a liquid substance which was in a small plastic bottle into the eyes of the policewoman,” the prosecutor said

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the policewoman suffered severe injuries as a result of Adamu’s action

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