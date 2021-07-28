2 hours ago

The rider of an unregistered motorbike has lost his life in a fatal crash that occurred at Muus on the Achimota-Ofankor highway in Accra.

The rider ended up under a JAC truck on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, while he was being pursued by a police officer when the incident happened.

Police had chased the rider for refusing to stop when he was signalled to do so at the Neoplan station near Achimota.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the police.

“On 28/07/2021 at about 12:30 hours, a rider who was on an unregistered Haojue motorbike is reported to have rolled under a Jac truck at Muus on the Achimota-Ofankor highway after he was allegedly pursued by a police officer on duty at the Neoplan station for failing to stop when signalled.”

The police added that the said police officer was subsequently attacked by a mob, but was rescued.

“The police officer was subsequently attacked by a mob, but was timely rescued. The accident victim and the police officer were rushed to the Achimota Hospital for medical attention, but the motor rider was pronounced dead on arrival.”

“The police officer sustained injuries from the mob attack and is still receiving treatment at the Hospital.”

The statement added that “some aggrieved youth numbering about 150 later besieged the Achimota Hospital in an attempt to attack both the hospital staff and the policemen.”

“They pelted stones and other implements, damaging the back screens of two police vehicles and other property around. Reinforcement was requested to augment police efforts, disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.”

Meanwhile, the incident that led to the death of the rider is currently under investigation.

Source: citifmonline