3 hours ago

A policeman has been killed in a daylight robbery attack on a bullion at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

Videos of the incident show members of the public rescuing the fatally shot policeman from a pick-up truck.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah according to his name tag.

Reports indicate the truck with registration number GT 1254-10 was attacked shortly after stopping at the fuel station to supposedly buy fuel.

The driver of the truck however escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it is on a manhunt for the gang of robbers who attacked the bullion van and killed its officer.

Below is the Police’s full statement

POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR ROBBERS WHO ATTACKED A BULLION VAN AT ABLEKUMA IN ACCRA

The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.

We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.

Source: citifmonline