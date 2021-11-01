The final funeral rites for the dispatch rider of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin‘s convoy, Chief Inspector Abednego Kaachire Kofie, has been held.

May be an image of 2 people, people standing, outdoors and text that says 'GHF 696 ATTENTION! DO NOT STAY UNDER E RAMP'
May be an image of 1 person, sitting and indoor

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
May be an image of one or more people and indoor

A burial service was held in his memory at the Inter-Denominational Church, National Police Training School, Tesano, Accra.
May be an image of 1 person, standing and road

In attendance were members of parliament including, the Minority Chief Whip and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, and Krachi West MP, Helen Adjoa Ntoso.
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors

Other high-powered persons from the Speaker’s Secretariat, personnel, and heads of the various security services were also present to mourn with the deceased’s family.

Despite mourners being drowned in tears, colleague servicemen lighted up spirits with morale and motorbike display sessions.

May be an image of motorcycle and road
May be an image of 5 people and people standing

The late policeman who served for 21 years joined the service in October 2000 and was admired by many for his passion, dedication, and integrity.
May be an image of 3 people, people standing and indoor

Inspector Kofi who was also a member of an advanced convoy of Mr Bagbin was crushed to death at Juaso in the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2021.
May be an image of 5 people, people standing and indoor

The driver of the Nissan Sentra with registration number GT 2173-21, travelling from the Kumasi-Nkawkaw section of the Kumasi-Accra road, in an attempt to overtake the articulated truck ahead of him, crushed the motorbike, killing the rider instantly.
May be an image of 5 people, people sitting, people standing and indoor

The team was heading to Wa to await the arrival of the Speaker on Saturday when the incident happened.
May be an image of 2 people, people standing and indoor

He joined the Parliamentary dispatch riders in 2009 and had, until his untimely demise, served four consecutive Speakers.
May be an image of 9 people, people standing and outdoors