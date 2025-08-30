4 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has raised concerns over the growing mistrust between Ghana’s political parties ahead of the Akwatia by-election, warning that it could erode public confidence in the electoral process.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, August 30, Mr. Braimah noted that the ongoing suspicion between the ruling and opposition parties is a serious threat to the country’s democracy.

“It is troubling that political parties continue to question each other’s motives and even the role of state institutions in elections,” he said, adding that the entrenched mistrust has transformed every electoral exercise into a potential flashpoint for conflict rather than a healthy democratic contest of ideas.

He further pointed out that inflammatory rhetoric and the politicisation of security arrangements for elections have worsened the situation.

“When parties openly cast doubt on the neutrality of the police, the military, or even the Electoral Commission, the ordinary voter begins to lose confidence in the system. That is a very dangerous situation for our democracy,” he said.

The MFWA Director called on political leaders to reduce the rhetoric and focus on building trust by fostering transparency in the electoral process.

“What Ghana needs now is consensus-building. Political parties must commit to fair play and to reforms that ensure trust in the system. Without this, elections will continue to be about suspicion and conflict rather than competition of ideas,” he warned.