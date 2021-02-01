2 hours ago

An aide to former President John Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says politicians must take part of the blame for the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to him, he will not disagree with some Ghanaians who are pointing accusing fingers at politicians for the current situation with COVID-19 cases as they made every Ghanaian during the campaign feel that the disease does not exist anymore.

Commenting on the current cases recorded in the country, Edudzi Tamakloe on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show said that the extent to which the new voter registration exercise was conducted exposed the country to danger due to politics.

He added that even though it is true that politicians are partly responsible for the rise of COVID-19 cases, responsibility at the individual level was ignored as those who were in masks during the campaign looked at those in the mask as strange people.

“Those who are saying that politicians must take part of the blame for the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases, I will not disagree with them. They are entitled to their opinions . . . it is true but at the individual level, you also have a responsibility . . . ” he indicated.