It is about time the Media Coalition Against Galamsey and other Civil Society Organisations (CSO) took up the fight against illegal mining as politicians have not got the solution to curb the menace, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has said.

The MP was speaking in an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 10 February 2010

Speaking on the progress made so far in the country’s fight against 'galamsey', the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said: “I think that it will be suicidal to say that we’ve lost the battle, the reality is that we’re not making progress, that’s the reality. I think it is about that time that groups like the media coalition and the media foundation and co., take up the fight and take it out of politics. It appears that we politicians have not gotten the solution to the problem.

“Two weeks ago, I was in your studio and I said clearly that we were losing the fight. I said 'galamsey' was back with a vengeance – more aggressive. At the time, I didn’t know of the missing excavators but I had heard of a tape and I didn’t mention it on your programme at Class FM that I had heard of a tape that was making the rounds where people were simply sharing resources out of the fight.”

Last week, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service arrested six persons in connection with the missing excavators seized from illegal miners as part of the fight against 'galamsey'.

The suspects include the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Horace Ekow Ewusie.