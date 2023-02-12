5 hours ago

Bechem United head coach Kasim Mingle has bemoaned poor officiating when his side met Aduana Stars on Friday in their matchday 17 clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

There was nothing to separate both sides in the drab draw that failed to produce a lot of goalmouth action talk of goals.

Home side Bechem United dominated large spells of the first half of the game but were unable to make it count as the first half ended goalless as Aduana Stars were keen to play on the break.

Aduana Stars introduced new signing Hans Kwofie while Bechem United also brought on their Burkinabé international Aboubacar Tilourba but none of these players could change the complexion of the game.

The Ogya boys came in strongly into the game but they were unable to score as the game ended goalless with spoils shared between both teams.

A livid Kasim Mingle told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong: “I will say maybe hard luck and poor officiating too contributed towards that. I don’t want to talk much.

''You are all witnesses to whatever happened in the game. You see it better than us when you watch on your clip.

“I don’t want to comment on officiating. It’s you people's job to highlight them…It’s very painful to play such a game and draw at your home.”