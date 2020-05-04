19 minutes ago

Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Monsignor Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, Councilor of the Nunciature, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana.

By his appointment, he was raised at the same time to the titular see of Limosano, with the dignity of Archbishop.

Apostolic Nuncio per the arrangements in the Catholic Church is a representative of the Pope in various countries.

Reverend Fr. Lazarus Anonde, the Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference made the announcement at the National Catholic Secretariat on Sunday.

Monsignor Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinki takes over from Most Rev. Jean Marie Speich, the immediate past Nuncio to Ghana who is currently reassigned to Kosovo.

Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski was born in Malogoszcz (Poland) on January 1, 1969, and was ordained a priest on June 3, 1995.

He was hinged in Kielce and has a degree in Canon Law.

He entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See on 1 July 2001 and worked in the Pontifical Representations in Belarus, Croatia, in the Section for Relations with States of the Secretariat of State and in the Pontifical Representations in India and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He speaks fluent Polish, Italian, French, English, Croatian, Russian and Spanish.

