25 minutes ago

Pope Francis confessed he had 'lost patience' with an exuberant admirer who had grabbed his hand on Saint Peter's Square, prompting a swift pair of slaps.

The Pope apologised Wednesday for his widely-viewed slap of a woman who had forcefully grabbed his hand as he greeted Catholic faithfuls on New Year's Eve.

The footage of Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of the admirer was an instant hit on social media. A personal apology from the Pope later followed.

'We lose patience many times,' Francis confessed.