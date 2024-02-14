25 minutes ago

Kwabena Kwakye, fondly known as Wofa KK, a prominent broadcaster at Kencity Media’s Oman 107.1FM in Accra, has tragically passed away.

He had reportedly arrived for work today but fell ill, leading to his untimely demise.

Adom News Editor Akwasi Agyemang shared this heartbreaking news during Adom FM’s Midday News.

Kwakye, a respected figure within the broadcasting community, contributed significantly to Oman FM’s programming, notably on shows like “Boiling Point” and “National Agenda,” where he often filled in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.

Prior to his tenure at Oman FM, he worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited.

He has also served as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent for Net2 TV.

Throughout his career, Kwakye collaborated with distinguished individuals such as Professor Kofi Agyekum, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, and Hon. K.T. Hammond, now serving as the Trade Minister.

Additionally, he played a vital role in supporting his employer, Kenneth Agyapong, during his presidential candidacy bid within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but ultimately faced defeat against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo, under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

As news of his passing spreads, both Kencity Media, led by Kenneth Agyapong, and Kwakye’s family are anticipated to issue formal announcements to honor his memory and contributions to the broadcasting industry and Ghanaian politics.