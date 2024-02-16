2 hours ago

Social media users woke up to the sad demise of a renowned Ghanaian fashion designer, Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb.

The 42-year-old woman, who owns ‘Poqua Poku Mouhtiseb’, was said to have died a few hours after giving birth at the Lister Hospital in Accra on February 14, 2024.

Netizens including celebrities have shared their condolences and tributes to the enterprising and ever-rising designer.

NPP's Afia Akoto has also shared her tribute to the late fashion designer.

Pokua left behind a husband and three children.

She was a past student of Achimota Senior High School and Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST).

She established the ‘Poqua Poqu’ luxury fashion brand sometime in 2011 and has styled several Ghanaian celebrities.

Pokua’s craft has featured on several fashion runways in the country, including the Glitz African Fashion Week, and Ghana’s Most Beautiful among others.

Pokua Poku and her husband.