1 hour ago

A popular Ghanaian pastor is predicting another win for President of the United States of American, Donald Trump in their upcoming elections.

Apostle Amoako Atta of Lords Parliament Chapel said the congressional architects of his impeachment are only embarking on an exercise in futility.

President Trump is sitting on a time bomb following a decision by the House of Representatives to approve articles of impeachment on December 18, 2019.

They accuse him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. President Trump is expected to be acquitted in an impeachment trial early next year in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Political pundits are predicting the fallout from the impeachment drama will be a factor in the 2020 presidential election.

But Apostle Atta on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Wednesday said Mr Trump will win the next election.

He said apart from Bill Clinton, the current United States President has been able to resuscitate America’s economy, thus, must not be removed.

The moral of the man of God was so high he was willing to stop preaching should Mr Trump lose the elections.

“They can impeach Trump thousand times; they cannot remove him from the seat. I will stop preaching if they succeed,” he added.