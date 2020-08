3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian prophet, Eric Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Odifo Agradaa, has died suddenly on Friday, reports indicate.

According to the reports, he passed away on the morning of Friday, July 31, 2020.

Odifo Agradaa founded the Heaven Door Chapel based in Kumasi but has branches in Accra and other parts of the country.

He had been battling an undisclosed illness for sometime before his demise.

The true cause of his death is unknown.

Ghanaweb