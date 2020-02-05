50 minutes ago

Musician Mr. Eazi has revealed the best place to sell music online.

The "Skin Tight" Singer has advised musicians around the world to consider selling their musical works at porn platforms.

This came up after UK Rapper JME quizzed fans on Twitter on whether to sell his music on porn hub, a popular pornographic site or sell directly to them “Don’t know whether to upload my music videos to pornhub or sell them on only fans”, he twittered.

Then Mr Eazi replied JME’s question opted for the porn site and added that it's the best place to sell music.

He wrote in Yoruba language “Pornhub loh sure ju!” meaning Pornhub is the best place to sell music.