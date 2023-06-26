12 minutes ago

Porsche and Frauscher Collaborate for All-Electric Sports Boat, Powered by New Macan Engine

Porsche and Frauscher are teaming up to create an all-electric sports boat, utilizing the powertrain of the upcoming Porsche Macan electric car.

This article explores the collaboration, showcases the sketches of the new Macan and electric boat, and highlights the specifications and anticipated features of the upcoming models.

Introduction:

Porsche, the renowned German automobile manufacturer, is venturing beyond the realm of land vehicles.

In a partnership with Austrian shipyard Frauscher, Porsche aims to create an all-electric sports boat that will share its powertrain with the highly anticipated Porsche Macan electric car.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward sustainable and electric mobility in the marine industry.

In this article, we delve into the details of this exciting collaboration, showcasing the sketches of the new Macan and electric boat, and providing insights into the specifications and features of these upcoming models.

A Glimpse of the Future:

Sketches of the Macan and Electric Boat Revealed Porsche and Frauscher have unveiled sketches offering a sneak peek into the design of the upcoming Macan electric car and its maritime counterpart.

The digital rendering of the Macan showcases a sleek and stripped-down rear end, reminiscent of the profile seen in the Panamera and Taycan models.

The taillights bear a resemblance to the continuous beam of red light found in the Taycan, further emphasizing the cohesive design language across Porsche's electric lineup.

These sketches provide an enticing glimpse into the aesthetic direction of these electrified vehicles.

The Powertrain:

PPE Architecture and Impressive Performance The forthcoming Porsche Macan electric car is expected to be equipped with the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, which incorporates 800-volt technology.

The vehicle will utilize a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of approximately 100 kilowatt-hours.

This collaboration between Porsche and Frauscher confirms that the same powertrain technology will be integrated into the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, an all-electric sports boat.

While specific power figures for the boat are yet to be disclosed, the Macan electric car is projected to offer up to 603 horsepower and over 738 pound-feet (1000 Newton-meters) of torque in its most powerful variant.

Charging Capabilities:

Fast and Efficient Efficient charging capabilities are a crucial aspect of electric vehicles.

The Macan electric car is rumored to support charging rates of over 270 kilowatts (kW) from compatible chargers, enabling quicker top-ups compared to the Taycan, which currently supports up to 270 kW charging.

The boat's charging specifications are yet to be revealed, but it can be expected to leverage similar capabilities for faster and convenient recharging during boating adventures.

The Future Unveiled:

Debuting in 2024 Both the all-electric Macan and the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air are anticipated to make their debuts in 2024, marking an exciting milestone for Porsche's electrification journey.

The collaboration between Porsche and Frauscher showcases a commitment to expanding electric mobility beyond conventional road vehicles and embracing sustainable solutions across various sectors.

Conclusion Porsche's partnership with Frauscher to develop an all-electric sports boat demonstrates the brand's dedication to innovation and sustainability.

By utilizing the powertrain of the upcoming Macan electric car, the collaboration aims to deliver high-performance, emission-free boating experiences.

The sketches of the new Macan and electric boat offer a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Porsche's electric lineup, showcasing their shared design language and captivating aesthetics.

As these electrified models prepare to set sail and hit the roads, Porsche continues to drive the transition toward a greener and more sustainable automotive and marine industry.