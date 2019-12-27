1 hour ago

Ghanaian Star Majeed Waris could return to French side Nantes but not until a sixty percent of three million Euros transfer right has been paid to FC Porto.

Waris is being targeted at the French club, where he was loaned last season by the 'dragons'.

But the Portuguese giants want a lion share of the 3 million Euros paid before they can release the Ghanaian.

Nantes are faced with the poor performance of the Malian Kalifa Coulibaly, are looking for a center forward this winter.

The information is being advanced by the newspaper A BOLA, at a time when the Ghanaian international is confined to the reserve of FC Porto since his return from loan last summer from Nantes

He has not played any minute for Porto this season.

Waris played the entire last season with the Canaries, where he played 33 games and scored five goals in the league.

However, the club failed to make his loan deal a permanent due to the asking price of Porto.

But the reports, Nantes is due to submit a new bid for Waris in January after last season not paying the three million euros for the 60 percent pass required by the 'blues'.

The striker who joined the Portuguese giants in September last year penned a four year contract but is yet to kick a ball for Porto this season.

Nentes are currently fifth in Ligue 1 have scored only 14 goals in the French top flight and wants strikers, who will help the club finish the season in a better place.