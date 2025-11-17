2 hours ago

Economic policy analyst Dr Theo Acheampong has expressed optimism that the 2026 Budget will receive a favourable response from investors, noting that the government’s focus on consolidating recent macroeconomic gains and easing pressures on businesses through targeted tax reforms strengthens confidence in the economy.

Dr Acheampong described the fiscal plan as credible and well-aligned with Ghana’s ongoing macroeconomic recovery, saying it lays a strong foundation for stability, investment, and job creation.

“Ghana’s economic reset has progressed faster than many analysts expected two years ago,” he said, while cautioning that these gains depend on continued fiscal discipline and reforms in the energy sector and state-owned enterprises.

He added that the 2026 Budget, much like the 2025 plan, prioritises stability over aggressive expansion, a direction he called appropriate and timely. “This is a credible budget that consolidates Ghana’s macro turnaround,” Dr Acheampong said, noting that it broadly protects social programmes while gradually scaling them. He expects positive reactions from currency markets, eurobond holders, and local investors as confidence builds around the government’s fiscal outlook.

The budget, presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson under the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation,” seeks to convert the stability achieved in 2025 into stronger economic activity and improved living standards. Key priorities include maintaining fiscal discipline, promoting investment-led job creation, and strengthening critical sectors such as education, social protection, and health.

Government targets a 1.5 percent primary surplus of GDP in 2026, while maintaining single-digit inflation and a stable exchange rate. In 2025, Ghana recorded one of its strongest fiscal recoveries in decades, with the primary balance swinging from a 3 percent deficit in 2024 to a 1.6 percent surplus by September 2025. Non-oil tax revenue rose to 8.7 percent of GDP, and Treasury-bill rates fell sharply, reducing interest costs by approximately GH¢8.8 billion. Public debt also dropped from GH¢726.7 billion in 2024 to GH¢630.2 billion by October 2025, aided by tighter spending controls, improved revenue collection, and a stronger cedi.

“These numbers show that discipline delivers results,” Dr Forson told lawmakers. Ratings agencies including Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P upgraded Ghana’s sovereign ratings in 2025, citing stronger policy credibility and improved debt dynamics—factors Dr Acheampong says underpin positive market expectations.

He cautioned, however, that vulnerabilities remain, particularly regarding reliance on expenditure restraint, the need for sustained revenue mobilisation, and unresolved structural issues within state-owned enterprises. Challenges such as tariff under-recovery, governance weaknesses, and legacy arrears in the energy sector persist. “The effectiveness of these new measures is yet to be fully tested through the economic cycle and especially the electoral cycle,” he noted.

The 2026 Budget includes a series of reforms aimed at reducing business costs and simplifying tax administration. Key measures include the scrapping of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, reducing the effective VAT rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent, abolishing VAT on mineral reconnaissance and prospecting, and raising the VAT registration threshold from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000. The Ministry of Finance estimates these reforms will return about GH¢5.7 billion to businesses and households in 2026.

Dr Forson said the changes are designed to make Ghana “a more business-friendly economy” and support job creation, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. Dr Acheampong added that the VAT overhaul and threshold adjustments address the long-standing macro-micro disconnect by reducing the operational burden on smaller firms.

Government is also prioritising the digitalisation of revenue administration. The Ghana Revenue Authority plans to deploy fiscal electronic devices for monitoring taxable transactions, introduce digital tools for collecting VAT on cross-border e-commerce, and launch a VAT reward scheme to encourage receipt demand. Customs processes will incorporate AI-based pre-arrival inspection systems to tackle under-invoicing and misclassification of imports, which have historically contributed to revenue leakages.

On the expenditure side, government intends to cap non-essential spending, eliminate low-value programmes, and redirect savings toward infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and education. Priority initiatives include the ‘24-Hour Economy’ programme and the ‘Big Push’ infrastructure agenda. Social protection schemes such as school feeding, free secondary education, LEAP, and the National Health Insurance Scheme will maintain funding levels.

Dr Acheampong highlighted proposed infrastructure projects such as the Accra–Kumasi expressway PPP and the Ekye Amanfrom–Adawso Bridge as productivity-enhancing investments that could widen economic activity. He cautioned, however, that external shocks—including fluctuations in gold and cocoa prices—pose risks to the economic outlook. Ghana’s exposure to commodity cycles and external financing pressures means disciplined budget execution will be critical in 2026.

“Government has to be razor-sharp on capital budget execution and recurrent expenditure controls,” he said, adding that markets will be closely watching spending patterns. Despite these risks, Dr Acheampong said the overall direction of the budget is positive. “I expect the markets will react positively to the budget numbers,” he concluded, signalling optimism that investor sentiment could continue to improve if fiscal discipline is maintained.