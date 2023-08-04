5 hours ago

The Central Regional Police Command is investigating a 14-year-old boy for his alleged involvement in a robbery that led to him sustaining deep machete wounds.

The suspect was arrested while receiving medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Residents of Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region got terrified after Philip Dadzie, a JHS 2 student was discovered in a bush in a pool of blood on July 26th 2023.

He had sustained severe machete wounds on various parts of the body.

At the time, he told rescuers that he was attacked by some unknown assailants who had asked for directions from him while embarking on an early morning jog on Wednesday, 26TH July 2023 along the Potsin Dominase stretch.

News of his attack attracted public sympathy and even prompted some members of the community in the diaspora to make financial contributions towards his medical bills.

But residents are shocked over the latest development of the matter as it has been revealed that the teenager rather sustained the machete wounds as a result of a clash between him and some security men at the Dominase Onion Market in an attempt to steal from the market.

According to Citi News sources, the suspect on that fateful day went to the market in the company of four other suspects who are older than him and fall within the ages of 25 and 30 and that the suspect upon being intercepted by one of the security guards at the market pulled a knife to attack the guard who also retaliated by slashing the suspect with a machete multiple times.

The suspect was, however, able to flee the scene and was later rescued by his other colleagues who dumped him on the outskirts of the Potsin township and coerced him to give his earlier narrative.

The market’s security guards upon seeing the media report followed up to the Potsin police station where the correct narrative was given.

The suspect admitted to his involvement in the attempted stealing at the market following police interrogation.

A resident who has been following up on the incident Ebo Anderson tells Citi News the latest turn of events marvels them.

“We are shocked to hear that a little bit of such age can engage in such an act and deceive the entire community to believe that he was actually attacked, ” Ebo Anderson said.

The suspected has been discharged from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he received treatment and is currently assisting police with their inquiries while the other suspects are being pursued by the Police.

Source: citifmonline