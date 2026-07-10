Poultry Farmers criticise Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme, call for better implementation

By Prince Antwi July 10, 2026

The Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana has criticised the first phase of the government’s Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme, describing it as a major setback and warning that the second phase could face similar challenges if key implementation issues are not resolved.

Chief Executive Officer of the association, Ali Mohammed, made the comments in an interview with Citi News following remarks by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, before Parliament’s Assurances Committee on Thursday, July 9.

The Minister had indicated that some beneficiaries of the programme consumed the birds they received instead of raising them for commercial poultry production.

However, Mr. Mohammed said while the association supported the initiative and contributed to discussions during its development, the execution of the first phase did not meet expectations.

He explained that many beneficiaries received birds without adequate training in poultry management, while delays in providing feed contributed to high mortality rates among the birds.

“In some instances, the birds were distributed, but the feed did not arrive for several weeks. Some of the birds died, and the mortality rate in the first listing was about 50 percent,” he said.

According to him, some of the surviving birds also failed to achieve the expected market weight within the projected period, making them difficult for farmers to sell profitably.

Mr. Mohammed urged the government to involve experienced industry players more actively in the rollout of the second phase to ensure better outcomes.

He said the association remains ready to provide technical support and expertise to help improve the programme’s implementation and achieve its goal of boosting local poultry production.

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