1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAFA), has expressed fears that the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, also known as Bird Flu, in parts of the country will have a negative impact on their businesses and could collapse their farms.

According to the association, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected their businesses and the outbreak of the infectious disease presents a precarious situation.

The president of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Michael Nyarko Ampem in a Citi News interview said before the announcement of the outbreak of the disease, poultry farmers were struggling to get feed for their birds which led to low production.

“It is a double blow because we are reeling under the unavailability of maize and other resources for production and then this [outbreak] comes in. It is a big blow and really going to affect the way we do things because the government said importation of day-old chicks from neighbouring countries that have been affected has been banned, so it is going to affect the already precarious situation and make it worse. It is a not pleasant time for poultry farmers,” he said.

While urging the public to report any unusual death of domestic poultry and wild birds to the authorities, Michael Nyarko Ampem requested of the government a quick resolution to the shortage of poultry feed.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture over the weekend announced that there’s an outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, also known as Bird Flu, in parts of the country.

According to the Ministry, its Veterinary Services Directorate detected the Flu in the Greater Accra, Central and Volta Regions.

“The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, through its Veterinary Services Directorate, has confirmed the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, otherwise known as Bird Flu in some parts of the country. These are the Greater Accra, Central and Volta Regions,” a statement from the Ministry announced.

“The outbreak of the disease follows the detection of similar cases in neighbouring countries since January 2021. Through effective surveillance and disease control management, the Veterinary

Services Directorate has prevented the extension of the disease into Ghana until now.”

Cases of the Bird Flu disease were previously recorded in Ghana in 2007, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Source: citifmonline