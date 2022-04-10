1 hour ago

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

According to a statement issued, the outages are due to the reconstruction works on power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to the Mallam junction substation being undertaken GRIDCo.

“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs," the statement said.

The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy had earlier debunked suggestions of an imminent power outage in the country after a former Power Minister [Kwabena Donkor] had indicated of a looming power crisis due to power generation concerns.



Source: GhanaWeb