43 minutes ago

The Volta River Authority (VRA) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) have restored power to Tatale Sanguli district in the Northern Region.

The Tatale Sanguli district was without power for two days after a rainstorm hit the area affecting businesses and health delivery in the district.

The Tatale district hospital was one of the places severely affected by the outage as the facility operates without a standby generator.

The Chairman of Unit Heads at the hospital, Mohammed Kamaldeen, speaking to Citi News on March 30, on how the situation affected them said, “the entire district was in darkness. There was a rainstorm, and we have been told that some light poles around Zabzugu fell. The whole day they couldn’t finish working on it. My issue has to do with the hospital facility. We used to have our generator as an alternative power supply when there were blackouts, but it’s broken down”.

Source: citifmonline