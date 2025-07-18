3 hours ago

A quiet but intense turf war is brewing within Ghana’s energy sector, particularly at the Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) Company Limited—formerly known as BOST—as two political heavyweights, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor and former BOST Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, engage in a shadowy power play over control of the institution.

Though BOST’s current CEO, Afetsi Awoonor is officially in charge, credible sources within the sector suggest he may merely be a proxy figure, taking instructions from Awuah-Darko, who is reportedly maintaining significant influence within the company long after his official exit.

The Trigger: A Suspicious Secondment

The conflict recently escalated following a letter dated May 20, 2025, in which the current BOST management seconded Bagnaba Van-Gogh, the company’s General Manager for Field Operations, to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, without the knowledge of the minister.

The letter, signed by BOST’s Acting Managing Director, instructed Van-Gogh to hand over to another official and assume duties at the Ministry immediately.

However, John Jinapor responded swiftly and firmly, rejecting the secondment outright.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 4, 2025, Jinapor expressed his displeasure at the move, stating that it was done “without my express approval.”

He immediately directed that Van-Gogh return to his previous role at BOST pending further investigations.

John Jinapor’s letter made clear that he considered the secondment illegitimate, hinting at deeper issues of control and undermining within the Ministry and the energy sector at large.

Behind the Bureaucracy: A Proxy War of Influence

While the incident may appear administrative on the surface, it is part of a broader battle for influence between two powerful figures in Ghana’s energy landscape.

Insiders say Kwame Awuah-Darko—who once helmed BOST and TOR and now reportedly exerts power from the shadows—still has loyalists embedded within the organisation, including possibly the current CEO.

Awuah-Darko is believed to be leveraging his connections to steer operations within BOST, potentially as part of a larger plan to regain indirect control over the company’s lucrative deals, operations, and personnel decisions.

The secondment of Van-Gogh, observers argue, may have been a move orchestrated by Awuah-Darko to strategically place allies in sensitive positions, thereby consolidating his network.

But Jinapor, determined to assert authority and limit external interference, is pushing back.

His rejection of Van-Gogh’s reassignment is widely seen as a power play to block what he considers an attempted infiltration of his Ministry’s ranks without due process or transparency.

More Than Personnel Dispute

This unfolding drama is about more than just one man’s posting.

It is symptomatic of a larger struggle within the state-owned enterprises, where political influence, personal networks, and hidden agendas often intersect with official governance structures.

Sources suggest that tensions between Jinapor and Awuah-Darko date back years and may be rooted in deeper disagreements over energy policy, procurement control, and access to sectoral revenue streams.

With billions of cedis flowing through BOST annually via fuel imports, storage, and transportation, control over the institution is not just strategic—it’s economically significant.

The Bigger Question: Who Really Controls BOST?

While the current BOST CEO remains publicly silent, questions abound about his independence.

His decision to approve the secondment without consulting the Minister raises concerns about the true chain of command within the organisation.

Observers argue that BOST is being run remotely, with real decisions being made outside the boardroom.

For some, the unfolding events suggest that public office is being used as a cover for private interests—more about maintaining influence and securing wealth than building institutional capacity.