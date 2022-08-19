3 hours ago

Residents of the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region can now heave a sigh of relief as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) plans to restore power to the area by the close of the day, Friday.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Tetteh, ECG is expected to conclude its assessment and integrity tests on all its transformers in the area.

The two Krobo municipalities have been without electricity for over 3 weeks due to some misunderstandings with the power company.

The MCE told Citi News that all outstanding issues between the two communities and the ECG have been resolved.

“I have been with the chief since he started, and I must commend the chief. They don’t want to experience any damage or problem when the power is restored. If everything is okay and there is no major setback, the power will be restored to the community by close of day.”

Tensions between residents and the ECG in recent times over the installation of prepaid meters resulted in the ECG cutting power supply to the area.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that there were gunshots targeted at workers of ECG who were in the community to disconnect power from the main transformer, which was serving a number of illegally connected homes in the area.

The development has attracted the attention of all stakeholders who called for a speedy resolution to the issue.

