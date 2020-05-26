17 minutes ago

As part of measures to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has embarked on a campaign programme to educate markets on the need to adhere to the health protocols announced by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in country

The campaign at its initial stage witnessed traders at Kaneshie market in Accra vigorously sensitized on covid-19 and the need to always adhere to the health protocols to remain safe when the party officials stormed the market last Friday.

The programme, a brainchild of the PPP communication team is being spearheaded by Ms. Anita Harriet Abaidoo with support of Ms. Linda Sey (teammate).

Ms. Anita Harriet Abaidoo, a staunch member of the party’s communication team told the media, the educational campaign was to complement the government’s efforts in educating the public on preventive measures to help contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking at the market ground, Ms. Anita Abaidoo who also doubles as the party’s 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, charged the market women to strictly adhere to protocols prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in country.

She said the protocols which include regular hand washing with soap under running water, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, avoiding handshaking, social distancing and avoiding overcrowded places were the surest ways to control the covid-19 pandemic.

“Practicing social distancing should be an uncompromising consideration by all persons involved in buying and selling in order to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus”, she observed.

On her part, Ms. Linda Sey cautioned all traders in the market to ensure the protocols are strictly adhered to, adding, “failure to observe the social distancing protocols while at work will mean putting the lives of their customers, buyers and themselves (sellers) of contracting and sharing the deadly virus”.

The world has been brought to its knees by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed numerous lives and still counting, leaving majority of the populace bedridden.

Ghana’s total coronavirus cases have increased to 6,808 cases (125 new cases recorded) with 32 deaths coupled with a total recovery case improved to 2,070 as at Monday May 25, 2020, according to an update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

But looking at worrying trend of sudden rise in new cases being recorded each day, there’s the need for concerted effort by all and sundry to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor