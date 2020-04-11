2 hours ago

The Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) and Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a non-governmental organization, have advised market women at the Agbogboloshie Market to practice social distancing and good hygiene to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Mavis Kitcher, President of AWSIM, urged the market women to embark on regular handwashing and the use of sanitizers.

Speaking at a public education jointly held by ASWIM, HFFG and Information Service Department (ISD) at the Agbogboloshie Market in Accra, Mrs Kitcher said the pandemic was no respecter of persons, hence the need for them to ensure all protocols spelt out by the Ghana Health Services.

She said the pandemic spreads very fast and if they turn deaf ears on the good sanitation practices it could claim many lives.

Mrs Kitcher said if one contracts the virus, they could infect their family with them, hence the need to adhere to good sanitation practices at the market and their respective homes.

She said as and when ASWIM secures more hand sanitizers, the association would make them available to the traders.

Mr Kofi Effah, Communication Officer of HFFG, said they were elated to have joined ASWIM to embark on the public education on COVID- 19 pandemic.

Mr Effah said HFFG has distributed over 3,000 pieces of hand sanitizers to various organizations and social groups countrywide.

Madam Hannah Naa Borkai Addy, Market Queen of Agbogboloshie Market, commended ASWIM, HFFG and ISD for educating them on the pandemic.

Madam Addy pleaded with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA to assist the market to drive all traders to ply their trade in the main market.

She said trader who fails to adhere to social distancing and good sanitation practices would be asked to leave the market.

Nana Oguamena I, leader of the Vegetable Sellers Association at the Agbogboloshie Market, said he would ensure that all protocols initiated to fight the spread fight COVID-19 would strictly be adhered to.

Mr Effah later presented 270 pieces of hand sanitizers to Mrs Kitcher to be presented to Madam Addy to support the fight against COVID-19.